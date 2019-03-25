Lok Sabha election 2019 is turning out to be unpredictable, for now

There is a strange uncertainty before the coming general election. Political pundits are hedging their bets by not declaring an outright victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There is also no visible traction for the Opposition which has failed to come together on a single platform.

This could well be a peoples’ election because political parties do not seem to be calling the shots. The only certainty for the ruling party is that it would be difficult to repeat its performance of 2014 when it won 282 seats in the Lok Sabha. When ...