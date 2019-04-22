Elections cause higher employment and unemployment rates

Weekly estimates of labour statistics from CMIE's Consumer Pyramids Household Survey provide a good sense of the direction in which the labour markets are moving. They are, therefore, a good predictor of what would the direction of change be in the monthly estimates of labour market indicators. Weekly estimates of the unemployment rate during March 2019, for example, did indicate a declining trend.

The unemployment rate initially rose from 7.4 per cent to 7.9 per cent in the second week. Then it fell in the last two weeks to 6.6 per cent. As a result, March ended with an ...