Elon Musk is bang on

Elon Musk has been thrown under the bus for his series of tweets earlier this week. He tweeted that people need to work from around 80 to over 100 hours per week and that he himself worked 120 hours per week, while everyone else at Tesla worked 100 hours per week at times this year, as the company ramped up production of its Model 3 sedan.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief also said there were way easier places to work, but nobody ever “changed the world” on 40 hours a week. The kindest advice Musk has received to his tweets so far is to “get some sleep”. But ...