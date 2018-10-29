Employment and real wages accelerate in listed companies

Recent regulatory requirements concerning companies have improved the availability of employment data from listed companies. The Companies Act stated that from 2015, all listed companies were required to disclose the number of permanent employees they employed.

SEBI has also mandated greater disclosure of employment data of listed companies, but these relate only to the top 500 companies. Thanks to the requirements under the Companies Act, the number of companies that release employment data has shot up sharply from 2015-16. Till 2014-15, less than 1,300 companies revealed their ...