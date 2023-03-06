Employment inches up in urban India

Unemployment rate in India increased to 7.45 per cent in Feb­ruary from 7.14 per cent in Jan­uary 2023. The number of unemployed persons in the labour force increased from 31.5 million to 33 million. While the rise in unemployment rate was accompan­ied with a small increase in labour participa­tion rate, the employment rate in February remained at levels recorded in January. Urban India fared better than rural India in terms of employment. Rural India experien­ced a significant increase in unemployment.