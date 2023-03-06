JUST IN
Employment inches up in urban India
Employment inches up in urban India

There was a marginal improvement in India's labour participation rate to 39.92% in February compared to 39.8% in January 2023

Mahesh Vyas 

Mahesh Vyas

Unemployment rate in India increased to 7.45 per cent in Feb­ruary from 7.14 per cent in Jan­uary 2023. The number of unemployed persons in the labour force increased from 31.5 million to 33 million. While the rise in unemployment rate was accompan­ied with a small increase in labour participa­tion rate, the employment rate in February remained at levels recorded in January. Urban India fared better than rural India in terms of employment. Rural India experien­ced a significant increase in unemployment.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 23:59 IST

