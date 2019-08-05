Employment increases in July 2019

July 2019 recorded a sharp increase in employment in India. At 405 million, employment during the month was over 4 million higher than it was a month ago, in June 2019. Even compared to a year ago, it was a substantial 3.9 million higher. There is a perceptible improvement in the monthly employment time-series data.

During 2017, employment estimates varied between a narrow range of 403 million to 409 million. The average monthly employment estimate was 406.5 million. In 2018, employment fell to an average of 401 million. This average improved to 402 million during the first four months ...