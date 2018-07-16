Employment stagnates in 2017-18

Fiscal 2017-18 was a difficult year for the Indian economy. Real GVA growth slowed down to 6.5 per cent compared to 7.1 per cent in the previous year. This was also the worst year for growth since 2013-14.

The investment ratio, at 28.5 per cent was the lowest since 2011-12. It has been falling relentlessly indicating declining investment demand in the country. This fall in investment demand is also captured by CMIE's CapEx database. Announcement of new investment projects declined by 38.4 per cent and completion of new projects declined by 26.8 per cent in 2017-18 compared to the ...