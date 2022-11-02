Empowering Gati Shakti

The National Master Plan for logistics development on a digital platform, Gati Shakti (Speed and Strength), was introduced in October 2021. It is a much-needed initiative to introduce effective management systems in coordinating relevant ministries for all aspects of transportation and logistics. It establishes digitised institutional processes for comprehensive, integrated project planning and execution, to assist ministries and sectors in achieving results. The aims are more efficient outcomes at reduced cost and time. Done correctly, this will result in tremendous productivity benefits at a low cost and with better environmental impact.