End lockdown or not?

The current three-week nationwide lockdown because of Covid-19 is slated to end at midnight of April 14.

Sometime before then, the government will have to announce its decision between three possible choices: (a) extension of the lockdown by a few more weeks; (b) a phased or staggered lifting of the lockdown; and (c) a complete and immediate end to the lockdown. Media reports of last week’s interaction between the prime minister and state chief ministers indicate that the latter were consulted for suggestions about how to have a phased or staggered lifting of the lockdown ...