Ending the exemption raj

The trajectory of how India’s corporation tax rates have moved since the economic reforms of 1991 shows quite clearly that their reduction to 22 per cent, through an ordinance last Friday, has been a slow and steady process. It has taken almost 28 years before the corporation tax rates (without surcharge or cess) could be brought down from 45 per cent in 1991 to 22 per cent in 2019.

This is a 51 per cent drop in the tax rates for companies. But compare it with the pace of reduction in personal income-tax rates, a slightly different picture will emerge. The peak rate of personal ...