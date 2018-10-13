Energising India's ports

Technology has been setting new benchmarks of comfort in every facet of our lives. The way we work, travel, communicate, eat out or explore leisure options is becoming simpler.

Every now and then we have a new set of ideas jostling to find our attention. Why then should technology elude core sectors such as the ports business in India? Well, not many were willing to buy into the idea of strategic investments into technology for an infrastructure business. Incidentally while the thought kept playing at the back of my mind, I stumbled upon ample reading materials indicating the ...