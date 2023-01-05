Energy transition in numbers

Never have so many eyes tracked the severity of the winter so closely. Its impact on global reverberates across all sectors and touches everyone. The warmer-than-expected start to winter across much of the world is reassuring for now, but it will be quite a task — if at all possible — to unknit this global market. Many countries are nevertheless aspiring for independence. That strengthens the case for renewables, though higher costs in some segments, such as battery storage, tend to dampen demand.