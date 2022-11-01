Enhancing mustard yields

The environmental clearance granted by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) to the indigenously developed transgenic Dhara Mustard Hybrid-11 (DMH-11) needs to be viewed as another bid by this scientific advisory body to pave the way for the introduction of gene-altered food crops, which can revolutionise Indian agriculture. This committee, functioning under the environment ministry, had earlier approved this mustard hybrid for general cultivation in 2017 but the government had then blocked this move under pressure from the anti-genetic modification lobby, including the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideologue, the . This group, along with other opponents of the genetic engineering technology, has swung into action once again to thwart the commercialisation of DMH-11 mustard. However, thankfully, this time the environment ministry, even while refraining from ratifying the GEAC’s decision, has not vetoed it either. Agricultural science bodies, such as the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences and the Trust for Advancement of Agricultural Sciences, therefore, believe that the soil has now been prepared to carry out field tests, demonstration trials, and seed multiplication of DMH-11 in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the GEAC.

