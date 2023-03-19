JUST IN
Some fodder for thought
Safety in the storm
Banks can't withhold loan on flimsy ground
Regulation tech for financial risk planning
Lesson for India from the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
What could make the BJP lose the 2024 election or even its majority?
Conglomerates, cronyism, brandless growth
Losing political ground
Woke versus anti-woke debate hots up
The Eliza effect
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Some fodder for thought
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Entry of foreign law firms will help businesses and law professionals

The Indian legal industry is in a state similar to the Indian manufacturing industry prior to 1991. The BCI has now started the process of liberalisation

Topics
Law firms | Bar Council of India | Lawyers

TNC Rajagopalan 

TNC Rajagopalan

The decision of the Bar Council of India (BCI) to allow foreign lawyers and legal firms to practise in India, in a limited way, has far-reaching consequences for all the entities engaged in cross border trade and investments, and also firms and individuals engaged in legal practice.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Law firms

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 22:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.