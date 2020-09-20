Equal treatment for women on inheritance

The lack of agency of women in India is a moral and ethical problem. It is also a lost opportunity for economic progress. There are numerous mechanisms at work, including the workings of the Indian state, which hold women back.

One element of the problem is the treatment of self-acquired property of women in the Hindu Succession Act. The present law is immoral and raises concerns about constitutionality. Addressing this is one of the many tangible actions through which gender relations in India can be improved. In all countries, women are less engaged than men in the labour force, ...