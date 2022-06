Europe first

The recently concluded in Bavaria highlighted the reality that the war in will continue to preoccupy the world’s richest economies, a fact that was underscored by the Russian missile attack on a mall in central during the meet. As the G7 leaders hunker down for a prolonged conflict, the key decisions made in Bavaria focused on handling the price, energy and food crises plus a pledge for a “climate club”. But behind the conspicuous bonhomie on display in obligatory grip-and-grin photo-ops, it is far from clear whether the G7 have workable plans to deepen the impact of sanctions on . The decision that has attracted the most attention is an agreement to impose a price cap on Russian oil. The idea reflects another attempt to limit Russia’s principal source of income by tying financial services, insurance and shipping of oil cargoes to a price ceiling via a buyers’ cartel.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor