Europe muddles through

The European Union, which often appears to outsiders to be a large, unaccountable and opaque institution that is wracked by internal dissension and populist politics, demonstrated this week that this view was not entirely true. After an election to the European Parliament, which saw a turnout of over 50 per cent — not small by any means by the standards of the West — the centre of gravity of the European Parliament has not shifted as much as expected.

It is true that, in some countries, there was a resounding populist and anti-European vote. The United Kingdom — ...