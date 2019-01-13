Exaggeration of evasion is dangerous

Being an ex-insider, I know for certain that evasion of tax is exaggerated by departmental officers. They get brownie points for showing more detection of evasion. Very few cases succeed.

I am now writing only about GST. My immediate provocation of writing on this subject is that several reports are coming in newspapers about the detection of evasion. A recently retired finance secretary wrote in his article in The Times of India on December 10, 2018, that for a revenue collection of Rs 1 trillion, Rs 4 trillion is settled by input credit, and therefore, if leakage of input credit of ...