Existential crisis on a treadmill

The other day, while running on a treadmill at the gym to work off some of my Diwali excesses, I once again remembered Trivedi ji. I’d met him last month while trekking in the Gangotri-Gaumukh area and we’d got chatting after he asked what I was wearing on my wrist.

It was a Fitbit, I’d told him, which measured the steps I took every day. He looked at it, astonished: “I don’t understand these things — why would you want to count how many steps you take in a day?” Being a gadget junkie, I simply had to explain. This was a way not only to measure ...