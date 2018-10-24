Expanding role of NSA

The recent decision that the National Security Advisor or the NSA will now chair the Strategic Planning Group (SPG) as well, with cabinet secretary only as its member, will have far-reaching implications for the nature and functioning of the Indian state. There is as yet no proper explanation of why such a change has been brought about.

But the manner in which the new arrangement has been put in place reflects a lack of understanding of the nature and complexity of security challenges the country confronts. It was soon after India became a nuclear-weapon state in May 1998 that its ...