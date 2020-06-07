'Experts want steps to build globally competitive India'

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined his vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) while addressing the top businessmen at the annual session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). From a gist of the deliberations that followed, it is far from clear whether any of them bought that vision.

The call for self-reliant India conveys reducing our dependence on others for goods, services, or even investment. However, the PM said the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat rested on intent, inclusion, investment, infrastructure, and innovation. He talked of boosting the ...