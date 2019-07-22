Explained: Why India should not enhance its climate targets at UNSG Summit

The UN Secretary General (UNSG) António Guterres has invited world leaders to a Climate Action Summit on September 23 at New York. He has requested countries to come prepared to announce enhanced emission reduction targets for the first phase of the Paris Agreement, which starts in 2020 — higher than what they have already agreed to.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend. Before he does, he and his cabinet would have to take a decision to announce such a higher greenhouse gas emission reduction target at the summit or not. The UNSG’s ...