'Faceless assessment of tax to help reduce corruption charges'

In a welcome move, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has introduced faceless assessment for goods falling under Chapter 84 and 85 of the Customs tariff. The first phase is being implemented from June 8, 2020, at Bengaluru and Chennai.

The plan is to implement faceless assessment for all products throughout the country by this year-end. Under this system, the self-assessed bill of entry filed by the importer and picked up by the risk management system (RMS), based on risk evaluation through appropriate selection criteria, will be marked by the customs automated ...