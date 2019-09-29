Failures of supervision

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took action last week on the ongoing crisis at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank, one of the 10 largest co-operative banks in India.

The central bank argued that an inspection of PMC Bank’s books had uncovered problems; but, in fact, the co-operative bank’s management had itself come to the RBI last week with its problems, pointing out that they had discovered long-standing bad loans, in particular to Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd, and would need a resolution plan. The RBI needs to be commended for its swift action after ...