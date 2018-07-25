Faking credibility

Over the past two years, the government has focused on the deep-rooted weaknesses in the regulatory regime for higher education.

Its creative attempts to develop an environment of greater autonomy for universities, technical and management education institutes, outside the purview of the stultified and discredited regulatory authorities, are all part of the search for academic excellence, principally in terms of achieving higher placement on influential global rankings of academia. A pursuit of metrics does not address, however, the fundamental weaknesses embedded in India’s ...