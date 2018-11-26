Fall in oil prices may cause new worries

The last three weeks have seen the collapse of oil. Prices have fallen to 2018 lows and more falls may be on the cards. This has meant a stronger rupee and a favourable reassessment of external macros.

But there are different worries associated with a possible reduction of global growth rates. On the domestic front, there has been a patching up, perhaps only temporary, of the relationship between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government. Low GST collections imply that the government will either have to cut expenditure sharply or let the fiscal deficit expand. There are also worries ...