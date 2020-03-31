Family businesses: Time to stand up

The likely impact of the spread of coronavirus in a densely populated country like India has sent the country into an unprecedented state of lockdown. The economy was in the doldrums even before the virus struck.

As things stand, the financial markets have been hit hard: The BSE Sensex has fallen close to 38 per cent from its peak of 41,952 points on January 14 to 26,055 points on March 24 eroding billions of dollars in investor wealth. Most “casual” workers, who form a third of India’s workforce, are forced to sit at home with no income. Domestic demand of most products ...