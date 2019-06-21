FDI: Bringing all stakeholders on board

Gross inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) rose to $64.37 billion in 2018-19 after having stagnated at around $60 billion for the previous two years (Table 1). It is quite remarkable, that despite domestic economic ups and downs, foreign investors have retained their faith in the Indian story, as demonstrated by gross FDI inflows nearly trebling since 2006-07, when these were a mere $22.8 billion.

However, it is important to focus our attention on net FDI inflows as these actually contribute towards balancing our external account and spurring economic activity. The good news is that net ...