Festive democracy, yes, but accountable?

Some questions two days before what is vigorously hyped as “the Festival of Democracy” (even the staid Election Commission has chimed in with a multi-media campaign) begins: Who is your Member of Parliament (MP) and when was the last time you saw her/him? Where is the MP’s constituency office? When did the MP last address a constituency meeting? How many sittings of the House did the MP attend in the last term and how many questions did (s)he raise? How much of the MP local area development fund was spent and on what activities? Barring the precincts of a few star ...