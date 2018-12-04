Fifty shades of green

At the Asian Corporate Governance Association annual meet in mid-November, in an audience poll, there was near unanimity that boards have not come to grips with ESG (environmental, social and governance) and why it matters. While this can be in-part be explained by the innumerable standards and reporting formats that exist, the sheer flow of money being invested in ESG makes it hard to understand why boards are not making enough of an effort to have their companies embrace ESG.

Let me first turn to the investment numbers. From being at the fringe when it was first mooted in 2006, by ...