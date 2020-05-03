Fighting a pandemic... & fake news

Since mid-February, the World Health Organization has been warning against an “infodemic” centred on the coronavirus. An infodemic is a situation where there’s an excess of not necessarily correct information.

The bombardment of a mix of facts, fake news and wild speculation makes life harder for citizens and policymakers. There have been wild conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus and even wilder theories about why it was created even though there’s strong scientific consensus that it was not created at all. We have also had a buffet of crazy cures ...