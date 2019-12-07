Fighting for Urdu

On Monday, December 2, lovers of Urdu in the national capital were surprised to find that Rekhta Foundation, organisers of Jashn-e-Rekhta — a popular festival celebrating the language every winter, had dropped “Urdu” from its posters.

Instead, the three-day festival beginning on December 13 at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium sent out posters that read: “Jashn-e-Rekhta: The Biggest Celebration of Hindustani Language & Culture.” This prompted several writers and historians — as well as lovers of Urdu literature — to lodge protests through an online ...