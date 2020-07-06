Filling the fighter gap

The defence ministry’s announcement last week that it had cleared the procurement of Rs 38,900 crore worth of weaponry and defence equipment is to be welcomed, especially given the tense confrontation with Chinese troops at several places in Ladakh.

More than 80 per cent of the equipment that has been cleared will be manufactured in India, while over half has been designed and developed in India with the participation of several small and medium industries as prime tier vendors — making it truly Indian. It is also true that the MiG 29 upgrade involves radar and missiles, plus ...