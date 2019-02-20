Film on Nitin Gadkari shows his journey from RSS volunteer to a politician

Picture imperfect



Not surprisingly, is a critic of the predecessor government, led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Tuesday when he met prospective investors and businessmen in Bhopal, he criticised the previous government's single-window clearance system, calling it a failure. But in what is seen as a major embarrassment for his government, just before the meeting started, booklets relating to different industries and policies were distributed among the guests. Pictures of Chouhan and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, a Jana Sangh leader of yesteryear, adorned the booklets, which were printed during the previous regime.

No time to waste



Congress President has been meeting people with gusto these days. On Tuesday, he met a small group of businessmen in New Delhi under the apni baat Rahul ke saath umbrella. During the meeting, a small-time trader from Indore suggested his party consider paying special attention to the handloom industry in Madhya Pradesh. Being the second-largest industrial sector in the state, it has the potential to generate employment in large numbers. After listening to him patiently, Gandhi whisked out his mobile phone and called Chief Minister He organised their meeting without delay.

Gadkari, the film



It isn't just the poster of a movie on the life and times of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has caught the imagination of social media. For the last week or so, the trailer of a biopic on Union minister is one of the more watched clips on YouTube. The trailer of Gadkari (the film) has garnered 144,000 views after it was posted on social media on February 12. "Unfolding the real life story of union minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari's courage, wisdom and untold truth. A journey of a man from swayamsevak to a politician," the preface to the movie trailer states. It also claims that the film is Nagpur's first crowd-funded feature-length film. Nagpur is not just the headquarters of the RSS, it is also Gadkari's hometown.