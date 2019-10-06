Financial sector stability & our cook Lilu-tai

Last week our cook Lilu-tai asked me whether her money is safe in her bank. She is 75, can barely sign her name. She is scared that all her savings might get wiped out overnight.

Lilu-tai has stopped trusting her bank — a large government-owned, over 100-year old institution. This conversation happened around the same time the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a release saying the Indian banking system was safe and stable. When was such a release issued last time? In 2008, the RBI had issued a statement when a large private bank (with a small exposure to Lehman Brothers Holdings ...