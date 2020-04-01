Fine only for frivolous complaints

Dr Dominguito DeSouza of Margao had made an application for issuance of a permanent account number (PAN) by the Income Tax (I-T) Department. When he received the card, he found there was a spelling mistake in his name, and the date of birth was incorrect.

So DeSouza applied on July 28, 2018 for rectification of these errors, for which Karvy Data Management Services charged him Rs 107. Since the correction was not carried out, he had a legal notice issued on August 23, 2018, but it was ignored. DeSouza filed a complaint before the South Goa Forum against the I-T Department and Karvy ...