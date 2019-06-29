Five ways to implement sustainable procurement

The government in March last year notified a task force on sustainable public procurement (SPP) to transform its procurement policies in the light of climate change and sustainable development goals. A year on, the SPP’s stakeholders are waiting for a public announcement.

The UK started a similar SPP journey in 2005. In 2006, its task force report — Procuring the Future — paved the way for the country’s SPP execution, with the aim of making the country an SPP leader in the EU by 2010. The UK is now one of the leading countries in this field, not only in Europe ...