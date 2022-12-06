Fixing gas prices

In the past decade, India has repeatedly reviewed the formula to price natural gas. Every subsequent review has sliced away price reform goals that were the original purpose of these exercises, and increased the discretion of bureaucrats in price setting. The latest such initiative, led by former Planning Commission member Kirit Parikh, has recommended another method. The committee has suggested a cap of $6.5 per million British thermal units (Btu) as a ceiling and a floor of $4 per million Btu on gas supplies from and Oil India’s older fields, or administered price mechanism (APM) gas. It’s unclear though how these numbers were arrived at. What’s obvious is that the ceiling is 24 per cent lower than the $8.57 per million Btu that and others charge for supplies. Gas prices are adjusted every six months in India in line with international pricing benchmarks. Given the challenges in pricing gas globally, it’s typically pegged to oil or substitute fuels. India’s current gas pricing formulae are pegged to international benchmarks like the US Henry Hub and the UK’s National Balancing Point, and Russian and Canadian domestic gas rates, bringing them closer to market levels.