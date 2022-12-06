JUST IN
DESH & 'videsh'
Growth restrictions
Taxing proposition
Don't take foot off pedal
Before infection spreads
Dharavi's human factors
Re-design and deliver
Growth challenges
Caveat emptor
ED's expansion
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Best of BS Opinion: Growth restrictions, carbon sinks, and more
Business Standard

Fixing gas prices

Producers should have policy certainty

Topics
Gas price | ONGC | Business Standard Editorial Comment

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

In the past decade, India has repeatedly reviewed the formula to price natural gas. Every subsequent review has sliced away price reform goals that were the original purpose of these exercises, and increased the discretion of bureaucrats in price setting. The latest such initiative, led by former Planning Commission member Kirit Parikh, has recommended another method. The committee has suggested a cap of $6.5 per million British thermal units (Btu) as a ceiling and a floor of $4 per million Btu on gas supplies from ONGC and Oil India’s older fields, or administered price mechanism (APM) gas. It’s unclear though how these numbers were arrived at. What’s obvious is that the ceiling is 24 per cent lower than the $8.57 per million Btu that ONGC and others charge for supplies. Gas prices are adjusted every six months in India in line with international pricing benchmarks. Given the challenges in pricing gas globally, it’s typically pegged to oil or substitute fuels. India’s current gas pricing formulae are pegged to international benchmarks like the US Henry Hub and the UK’s National Balancing Point, and Russian and Canadian domestic gas rates, bringing them closer to market levels.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gas price

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 21:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.