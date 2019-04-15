FMPs: Lessons for investors, MFs & Sebi

Investors in mutual funds have woken up to another rude shock. A few months ago it was some debt funds that were found to have a massive exposure to the nearly bankrupt Anil Ambani group, the overstretched Zee group, the controversial Dewan Housing and the tottering, mismanaged giant Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services.

This festering issue has hit the fund industry again. This time it is fixed-maturity plans (FMPs) that have an exposure to the Zee group. A few FMPs of two fund houses that were maturing last week have either not been able to pay their investors in full, or have ...