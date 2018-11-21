Focus or pivot: A growth dilemma

Conventional wisdom would suggest that any organisation that starts in a competitive demand environment needs to have done its homework and chosen a product or service strategy that will stand the test of time.

Even more important, the founder and the team need to stay focused on the vision and avoid any distractions that can make the company and its growth stray from the defined path. The story of Indian entrepreneurs in the past has often been a combination of building large corporations in an area where domestic demand was either growing or protected and using related and, in some ...