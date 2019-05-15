Food for thought

The country’s food services sector, pegged at more than Rs 4 trillion, grew at 11 per cent in the past three years and is projected to reach close to Rs 6 trillion by 2022. That’s a sunny outlook by a leading industry association, but there are pointers in its 300-page latest report that show Indians are perhaps not spending much on eating out, and even less when it comes to high-end restaurants.

There are at least five reasons to believe that the country’s food services market could be much more vibrant than it is now. First, take a look at the fine dining numbers. ...