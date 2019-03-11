Food = Nutrition, nature and livelihoods

Poorer countries have health problems because of lack of food. Then as people get rich, they end up losing the health advantage of food availability. They eat processed food that is high in salt, sugar and fat, which makes them obese and ill.

It is only when societies get very rich that they rediscover the benefits of eating real food and value sustainability. In India, ironically, it is happening all at once. We have huge challenges of malnourishment and now a growing battle with the bulge and its associated diseases of diabetes and hypertension. But we also have an advantage — ...