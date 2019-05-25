For Brexit to be a success, good exit deal with EU must

I became Prime Minister almost three years ago – immediately after the British people voted to leave the European Union. My aim was — and is — to deliver Brexit and help our country move beyond the division of the referendum and into a better future. A country that works for everyone.

Where everyone has the chance to get on in life and to go as far as their own talent and hard work can take them. That is a goal that I believe can still unite our country. I knew that delivering Brexit was not going to be simple or straightforward. The result in 2016 was decisive, ...