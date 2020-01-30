For meaningful transformation

With 5G and 6G launch on the anvil, 2020 will mark the beginning of an exciting and interesting decade. In my view, quite a few things will shape our world this year and beyond. First, look at the steps being taken towards a cohesive sustainable world.

It is important that the conversations around sustainability and business profitability translate into a war cry to save the earth and our future. As business leaders, the onus is on us to make our industry the champions of sustainability. Technology will be that ultimate bridge which will help businesses drive measures that focus on managing ...