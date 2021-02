For whom the Covid bell tolls

The Hindu pranama — shortened to pranam — which entails touching an older person’s feet is often cited to prove India’s reverence for age. That may be true, but the sentiment was somewhat more pragmatically demonstrated the other day when I telephoned a health clinic here in London to inquire about anti-Covid-19 vaccinations.

They asked my date of birth and promptly gave me an appointment within two days for the first of two jabs. A third now seems likely with scientists suggesting that the AstraZeneca vaccine (which I took) is not effective enough against new ...