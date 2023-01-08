Foreign education

The Foreign Institutions in India (FHEI) regulations, recently announced by the University Grants Commission (UGC), have the potential to mark a great leap forward in improving standards in India. Much, however, will depend on the spirit in which the regulations are observed by the UGC and the political dispensation. To be sure, these regulations represent considerable progress from the 1990s and early years of this century, when both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Left parties strongly opposed a Bill allowing the entry of foreign institutions and it was introduced by the United Progressive Alliance in 2010. Even so, it is unclear how far the political ructions have been subdued to enable foreign universities and other institutions of higher learning to function without controversy in India. Certainly, the FHEI regulations appear to offer such institutions considerable latitude in academic matters, fees, faculty, remuneration, repatriation of funds, and so on. No doubt, the government is hoping to offer India as a competitive destination against the international campuses of Ivy Leaguers in Asia, notably Dubai, Qatar, Singapore, or China. But several issues arise from this apparent liberalisation: One is the fine print and the other is the problem of a level playing field with domestic institutions of higher learning.