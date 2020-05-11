Forget catch-up, think futuristic, go big

Catching-up” is difficult. Matt Andrews (Harvard) writes “hope of widespread and dramatic catch-up is not realistic”. Top countries by GDP/per-capita GDP continually dominate the global economy. Despite development, others become relatively “poorer”.

Similarly, limited resources mean we progress but don’t “break out”. Despite notable successes —vibrant industries, entrepreneurs, Green Revolution, ISRO, IT — there remains a gulf vis-à-vis the developed world. Covid-19 has dramatically altered the scenario. The pillars of ...