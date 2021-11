Fragile win in Glasgow

After a marathon negotiating session that extended far longer than scheduled, the 200-odd countries that had assembled in Glasgow for the UNFCCC Conference of Parties, or COP26, reached agreement.

In a major step forward for the climate movement, the agreement specified that anthropogenic climate change was being caused by the use of fossil fuels, and therefore countries needed to frame policies to move away from dependence on them. The delay was, according to many reports, caused by objections from Indian negotiators, who sought to change language related to the use of coal in particular. ...