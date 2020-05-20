Framework to waive open offers needed

As capital turns scarce and listed companies face the brunt of the anticipated recessionary trends, mergers and acquisitions will become a vital means of consolidating businesses and staying afloat. Companies that need funds may have to be taken over. Without having to raise funds, companies may have to change ownership to survive operationally.

When it comes to listed companies, regulation mandating an open offer to acquire shares from the shareholders would get attracted. That would require more capital. It could potentially lead to plans to save a listed company seem daunting, and ...