Fresh Covid worries

The Union Health Ministry has pointed out that in many parts of the country, the weeks-long decline in the number of new Covid-19 cases has plateaued — and that, in fact, in some places the curve has bent upwards again. Kerala and parts of Maharashtra in particular, which were the early warning signals of the second wave of the pandemic in India, have once again seen a rise in cases.

The north-eastern states are also enduring a similar increase. There is a real danger, therefore, that a third wave is imminent— even sooner than was earlier predicted. Unlike before the second ...